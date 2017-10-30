Bank of Mexico’s Carstens: Inflation has reached its maximum

Bank of Mexico’s Carstens: Inflation has reached its maximumBy Dhwani Mehta
The Mexican central bank Governor Augustin Carstens crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, expressing his take on the inflation outlook.
Key Points:
He thinks inflation has reached its maximum
Minimum wage increase should be prudent, not by decree but by way of higher productivity
