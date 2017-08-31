Bank of Korea keeps rate steady – ANZ

The Bank of Korea (BoK) maintains its policy rate at 1.25%, as per expectations and the central bank signalled its intent to maintain its supportive policy, suggesting that uncertainties to growth are considerable, notes the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“The BoK also flagged downside risks to initial forecasts on exports and construction. We have been of the view that the export recovery has already peaked. We expect monetary policy to remain unchanged through 2017. The growth cycle is not yet sufficiently mature to require a policy tightening.