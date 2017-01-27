Bank of Japan seen standing pat on Tuesday - Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday and maintain the current pace of bond-buying as well as hold its negative interest rate and long-term bond yield target steady.

Key findings:

• Uncertainties stemming from policies under the US President Donald Trump, the Brexit development and their potential impact on Japan to be in focus

• A pick-up in global demand heightening prospects of a stronger economic recovery and in turn has reduced the likelihood of any near term easing measures

• Focus might be shifting to a move towards unwinding its monetary stimulus

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone for the second straight session, holding its strong recovery gains back above 115.00 psychological mark.