Bank of Japan seen standing pat on Tuesday - Reuters poll

Bank of Japan seen standing pat on Tuesday - Reuters pollBy Haresh Menghani
According to the latest Reuters poll, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday and maintain the current pace of bond-buying as well as hold its negative interest rate and long-term bond yield target steady.
Key findings:
• Uncertainties stemming from policies under the US President Donald Trump, the Brexit development and their potential impact on Japan to be in focus
• A pick-up in global demand heightening prospects of a stronger economic recovery and in turn has reduced the likelihood of any near term easing measures
• Focus might be shifting to a move towards unwinding its monetary stimulus
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone for the second straight session, holding its strong recovery gains back above 115.00 psychological mark.