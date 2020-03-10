Bank of Japan governor Kuroda has said that global markets are making very unstable movements.
Key notes
- Will continue to watch impact of coronavirus outbreak on japan's economy, prices, particularly via market moves.
- Ready to take appropriate action as needed without hesitation.
- Coronavirus outbreak already affecting japan's economy via plunge in inbound tourism, fall in department store sales.
- Must be mindful of risk impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy could become big.
- BoJ bought cumulative 2.0442 trillion yen worth of ETFs since October last year.
- The market value of BoJ's ETF holdings will fall below book value when nikkei average falls below 19,000.
FX implications
USD/JPY has firmed in Asia and penetrated the 103 handle, scoring a session high of 103.67 on the day so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid risk-off in Asian equities
AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid downbeat NAB Business Survey, Chinese PPI figures and risk-off action in the Asian equities. Broad-based US dollar rebound alongside the US Treasury yields appears to further weigh down on the Aussie.
USD/JPY fades a bounce above 103.50 amid negative Japanese stocks
USD/JPY is fading the post-flash crash bounce above 103.50 and now tests the 103 level, despite the rebound in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the losses in the Japanese equities drag the spot lower.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60
Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.