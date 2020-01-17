Bank of Italy: Deficit-to-GDP ratio probably fell slightly from 2018 level of 2.2%

Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio in 2019 was probably slightly below the 2018 level of 2.2%, the Bank of Italy said in a publication on Friday, citing preliminary data available for 2019.

"Italy 2019 debt-to-GDP ratio probably rose from 2018 level of 134.8%," the bank further noted and added that it expects Italy's GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 to be "roughly stationary" on a quarterly basis following the 0.1% expansion recorded in the third quarter.

The shared currency's reaction to these figures was muted and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1101, losing 0.32% on a daily basis.