The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%, as expected. According to analysts from Rabobank, considering the next UK PM is likely to be Liz Truss, they expect 100 basis points in rate hikes during 2022.
Key Quotes:
“Even though the forecast is based on market curves, which takes into account the high probability of Liz Truss receiving the keys of 10 Downing Street, the central bank currently assumes no changes in fiscal policy. This is not realistic. If she will be elected by the Tory membership –and we think she will– it won’t be long before we will see emergency fiscal action. It remains to be seen whether ‘at least £30 billion’, which amounts to nearly 1.5% of GDP, will be deployed, but we expect a combination of significant tax cuts and energy bill rebates to be put in place this autumn.”
“We now expect 100 bps extra rate increases this year: 50 in September, 25 in November and 25 in December. There is a high risk this tightening will be reversed from 2023 H2 onwards.”
“It remains astonishing to see a central bank stepping up its pace of interest rate hikes while forecasting a long recession with a historically weak recovery and a sharp rise in unemployment. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that it has decided a recession and a much softer labour market is necessary to return inflation back towards 2%, even as most of the inflation overshoot finds its origins in international markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and advanced beyond 1.0200. The dollar is struggling to find demand amid falling US T-bond yields, allowing EUR/USD to continue to stretch higher.
GBP/USD erases BOE-inspired losses, rises toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has staged a decisive rebound after having dipped below 1.2100 with the initial reaction to the BOE's updated forecasts, which saw the UK economy tipping into recession in Q4. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar fuels the pair's recovery.
Gold en route to recovering the $1,800 threshold
Gold soared to its highest level in over a month. The dollar seesawed between gains and losses across the FX board but steadily weakened against the safe-haven metal. Concerns about a global recession have put investors on guard, with lingering demand for government bonds taking yields lower.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!