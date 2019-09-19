Bank of England leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.75% as expected

- Bank of England holds policy rate steady at 0.75%.
- Says Brexit uncertainty led to weaker productivity growth.
- BoE leaves Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at £435 billion.
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee held the policy rate unchanged at 0.75% with a unanimous vote. The asset purchase facility remained steady at €435 billion as well.
With the initial market reaction, the British pound weakened modestly and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2450, losing 0.15% on the day. Below are some key takeaways from the monetary policy statement, per Reuters.
"UK GDP growth of +0.2% in Q3 2019 (August Q3 forecast +0.3%)."
"Staff forecast inflation will stay under 2% target for rest of 2019, due largely to base effects from energy price caps."
"Outlook for global growth has weakened due to intensified trade war betweeen US and China, having material negative impact on global investment."
"Underlying UK growth has slowed but remains slightly positive."
"UK government fiscal stimulus in September spending review likely to add 0.4% to GDP over next 3 years."
"Entrenched Brexit uncertainties and slower global growth have led to re-emergence of spare capacity in UK economy."
"Brexit uncertainty has led to weaker productivity growth, limiting increase in excess capacity."
"Further entrenched uncertainty after Brexit delay would likely lead to weaker growth and less domestic inflation."
"UK rates would need to rise to a limited and gradual extend if there is a smooth Brexit and some recovery in global growth."
"After no-deal Brexi, would need to balance inflation pressure from weaker sterling against slower growth."
"Labour market appears to remain tight, too early to judge that it is beginning to loosen."
"UK current account deficit likely to have narrowed markedly in Q2 2019."
About the BOE interest rate decision
BOE Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of England. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the GBP. Likewise, if the BoE has a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
