This month's Bank of England (BoE) decision isn't expected to be any kind of turning point, with no new forecasts at this meeting and no need to address the QE programme as it still has room to run. Economists at TD Securities would not be surprised to see investors fade some of GBP's recent declines as the meeting itself approaches. However, with a multitude of other drivers in play, they do not think the September MPC meeting is likely to provide a strong directional push.
Key quotes
“We look for the BoE to keep its policy stance unchanged, but for the minutes to show more concern about the downside risks to the growth outlook. The MPC view appears to have taken a more dovish turn since August.”
“With the risk backdrop still highly fragile, we think sterling will remain a favourite of those looking for a vehicle to express negative sentiment for some time yet. Here, we think 1.2665 should be the next major reassessment level on a move lower.”
“The very near-term outlook still argues for some patience. As we begin to approach MPC meeting, however, we think the market may begin to fade some of sterling's recent weakness. With Brexit negotiations now on hold until 28 September, the next real event risk of major consequence is a special meeting of EU leaders (24/25 September). Brexit is not currently an agenda item, so we would need to see it added for this event to become more of a focus for investors. In any case, we think the pace of negative headlines should ease in coming days as the dust from this week's tension begins to settle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.