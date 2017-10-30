Bank of England - Brexit could cost 75,000 finance jobs

Bank of England - Brexit could cost 75,000 finance jobsBy Omkar Godbole
A report from BBC says, "the Bank of England believes that up to 75,000 jobs could be lost in financial services following Britain's departure from the European Union." The bank is using this number as a reasonable scenario, particularly if there is no specific UK-EU financial services deal.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll more than 100 finance firms shows the industry expects the number of job losses to be below 10K in the "few years" after Brexit.
