Data released on Wednesday showed the annual inflation rate in Canada eased less-than-expected from 7.0% to 6.9%. Analysts at CIBC now believe the Bank of Canada (BoC) will need to with a 75 basis points rate hike next week, against the 50 bps previously anticipated.
Key Quotes:
“There will be some long faces at the Bank of Canada this morning as inflation cooled less than expected. Unadjusted headline CPI increased 0.1% in September, with the annual rate easing only one tick to 6.9% (consensus -0.1%, 6.7% y/y). This is the third consecutive deceleration in headline CPI driven mainly by the fall in gasoline prices.”
“Given that those prices have since reversed, the next month could see headline inflation temporarily heading in the wrong direction again. But that is not the main focus for the Bank of Canada, who is paying closer attention to core inflation. CPI excluding food and energy rose by 0.4% seasonally adjusted on the month, faster than last month, and at a pace that's too high to be consistent with the 2% target.”
“The Bank of Canada has clearly not slayed the inflation dragon yet and is therefore set for another large rate hike next week. The pace of growth in seasonally adjusted inflation excluding food and energy picked up by more than expected this month and is too high for comfort. As such, we now believe the Bank will need to go with a 75 bps hike next week rather than the 50 bps we previously anticipated. The Bank might then be left with a last 25 bps in December if growth numbers support it.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 0.9800 as sentiment flips
EUR/USD trimmed most of its weekly gains as the USD is back in fashion. Renewed growth-related concerns are putting pressure on equities. Meanwhile, Eurozone September inflation was confirmed at 9.9% YoY.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A worsening market mood weighs on the pair.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Semiconductor Stock Round-up: ASML beats on EPS, Nvidia supplies Nio EVs, Intel's Mobileye IPO looks grim
ASML beat Q3 consensus on both EPS and revenue. Nvidia is now producing the main chip system for Nio's autonomous driving systems. Lam Research reports earnings after the close. Intel has little to look forward to with Mobileye IPO valuation.