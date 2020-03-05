Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speech live stream – March 5

In a speech delivered to the Women in Capital Markets organization, Governor Stephen S. Poloz will be providing insight into the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) decision to cut the policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% on March 4th. The speech is scheduled to start at 1800 GMT.

BoC to cut rates again in April in addition to today’s 50bps – RBC.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%. Josh Nye, Senior Economist at RBC Economics, points out a rate cut seemed like a foregone conclusion, particularly after the Federal Reserve’s emergency 50 basis point cut on Tuesday, “but the size of the move was a closer call”. They think the Bank will cut again in April.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls now await a move beyond weekly tops, around 1.3440 region.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early North-American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3430 region in the last hour, defying broad-based USD weakness.

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."