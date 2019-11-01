Bank Indonesia's Warjiyo: Room for stronger Rupiah is available

Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Governor Perry Warjiyo was on the wires earlier this Friday morning, via Reuters, commenting on the exchange rate level.

Warijyo said: "There is room for the currency to strengthen even more," citing low inflation and good economic prospects.

“The Fed's rate cut had been priced in by the market”, he added.

The USD/IDR pair extends retreat from five-day tops of 14,072, now trading near 14,050 levels following the comments by the central bank Governor and mixed Indonesian inflation report.