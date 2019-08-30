Bank Indonesia's Warjiyo: Q3 GDP growth seen slightly higher than Q2

Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Governor Perry Warjiyo was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key headlines noted below.

August inflation is seen at 3.47% y/y, 0.15% m/m; based on price increases as of the fourth week. Q3 GDP growth seen slightly higher than Q2.

The USD/IDR cross is seen extending its bounce from five-day lows of 14,212.50, now trading near 14,231 levels. The Rupiah ignores the optimistic remarks by the central bank Governor.