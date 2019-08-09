Bank Indonesia's Warjiyo: Economy can grow more than 6% in next 5 years, USD/IDR stays below 14,200

Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Governor Perry Warjiyo was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.
Economy can grow more than 6% in next 5 years.
Sees inflation around 3%, current account deficit at 2% of GDP in next 5 years.
Income per capita to rise to close to $6,000 in 5 years.
Our economy, looking forward, will continue to rise. It's a little slow at the beginning but it will accelerate in the future because of the economic transformation that had been done in the past five years.
The USD/IDR cross is seen extending its corrective slide from three-month tops in to a fourth day today, now testing the daily lows near 14,185 levels. The Rupiah remains impressed by the optimistic remarks by the central bank Governor.
