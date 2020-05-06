Bank Indonesia’s Warijyo: To use “quantitative easing” operations to support GDP

Further comments are flowing in from Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Governor Perry Warijyo, as he continues to speak about the economy, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Will continue to use its tools to support GDP, but interest rate policy's priority is to anchor rupiah.

To use "quantitative easing" operations to support GDP.

Impact of COVID-19 will be felt in Q2, Q3, and recovery seen in Q4.

Maintains GDP growth forecast in Q2 at 0.4%, Q3 at 1.2% and Q4 at 3.1%.

Indonesia has more than enough forex liquidity.