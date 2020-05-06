Bank Indonesia’s Warijyo: Current rupiah exchange rate remains undervalued

Speaking on the exchange rate value this Wednesday, Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Governor Perry Warijyo said that the current rupiah exchange rate remains undervalued.
Positive news abroad should help rupiah to trade stronger than 15,000 a dollar, he added.
On inflation, Warijyo said, “low April inflation reflects pressure in demand side due to curbs on movement.”
Additional comments
Q1 GDP weaker than its forecast, but exports better than expected.
We must be grateful of 2.97% GDP growth.
Indonesia 2020 GDP growth may be weaker than 2.3%.
Fiscal, monetary support should cushion impact of coronavirus on Indonesia’s economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound intact above 0.6400 after upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD sustains the recovery momentum above 0.6400 amid upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. However, the further upside appears elusive due to cautious optimism, fuelled by US-China trade concerns and the US economy re-opening.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 106.50
USD/JPY has recovered slightly from the lowest levels since March of earlier this year but remains pressured below 106.50. The move started overnight since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.
US ADP April Employment Change Preview: Job losses are known unknowns
The track of the coronavirus pandemic in the US shifts to new labor statistics this week but the main question is not the job losses themselves, which are already well documented, but how markets will react to known information in new packages.
Gold declines by $8 in Asia, focus on narrowing price range
Gold dips in Asia as equities waver and dollar trades in a sideways manner. Macro factors suggest the scope for stronger gains in gold. Chart analysts take note of the contracting triangle range on the daily chart.
WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed
WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.