Bank Indonesia’s Warijyo: Current rupiah exchange rate is “adequate”

Following the comments from the Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Governor Perry Warijyo said that the current rupiah exchange rate is "adequate".

Rupiah exchange rate scenarios of 17,500-20,000 a dollar are made to be prevented, not an outlook.

Market intervention in spot fx, domestic NDF and bond markets continues.

Bought 166 trillion rupiah of bonds.

Have injected nearly 300 trillion rupiah to markets through bond buying, cutting reserve requirements and repos.

Indonesia has no plan to impose capital control, but may ask exporters to convert earnings into rupiah.

Does not plan to ask exporters to convert earnings to rupiah yet, but it has the power to under new regulation.