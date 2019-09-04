Bank Indonesia’s Deputy Governor: 2019 GDP growth seen "only around 5%”

Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesian central bank, Deputy Governor was on the wires last minutes, with the key comments found.

2019 GDP growth seen "only around 5%”. Manufacturing sector seen not as good as initially expected. To continue with accommodative policy to push economic growth momentum.

The Indonesian Rupiah trades on the front foot vs. its American peer in the Asian trading, with USD/IDR back in the red zone after two back-to-back days of gains. USD/IDR trades -0.10% at 14,208 levels, as the time of writing.