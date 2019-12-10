Bank Indonesia’s Deputy Gov.: There is room for more interest rate cuts but…

While speaking at an economic forum hosted by the stock exchange on Tuesday, Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesia's central bank, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said that the central bank is open for more interest rates cuts after this year's four rate cuts.

Sees 2019 current account deficit at 2.7%-2.8% of GDP.

To continue supplying liquidity to banking system to support economic growth.

Sees loan growth accelerating to 10%-12% in 2020, from around 8% in 2019.

There is room for more interest rate cuts, but bank Indonesia will be careful.

Difficult to rely on monetary policy to support growth, synergy with fiscal policy and real sector needed.

Still working on further relaxation of macroprudential rules to support growth.