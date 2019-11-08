Bank Indonesia’s Deputy Gov.: Exports, GDP growth to improve in Q4

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesia's central bank, Deputy Governor, with the key headlines noted below.

Expects current account deficit to continue narrow in Q4, full-year current account deficit seen at 2.5%-3% of GDP.

Sees exports, GDP growth to improve in Q4.

Sees 2020 GDP growth at around 5.3%.

Reiterates bank Indonesia will continue to push for growth, while maintaining financial sector stability.

Earlier today, Southeast Asia's largest economy reported a $7.7 billion current account deficit in the July-September period, amounting to 2.7% of GDP, from a revised 2.9% gap in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s q3 2019 balance of payments at $-0.05 bln vs. -$2 bln in Q2, per the central bank statistics.

The USD/IDR pair is back above the 14k handle on dismal trade figures, trading near 14,020 levels so far this Friday.