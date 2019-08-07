Bank Indonesia’s Damayanti: "Direction of monetary policy easing" to last long into the future

Bank Indonesia's new Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, commenting on the monetary policy outlook.

Key Headlines:

Bank Indonesia will continue to set accommodative monetary and macroprudential policy. Markets should not panic if macroeconomic stability is maintained. To continue to create space to expand bank liquidity, support loan growth. "direction of monetary policy easing" to last long into the future.

USD/IDR is seen consolidating its corrective move lower from three-month tops of 14,360.