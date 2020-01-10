Bank Indonesia: Will allow rupiah to strengthen, USD/IDR hit 21-month lows

Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, will allow the rupiah to strengthen in line with market movements, but will not target any level, said Nanang Hendarsah, executive director for monetary management at BI, told Reuters in a text message on Friday.
Hendarsah said: "will give room for the rupiah to strengthen along with market mechanisms. Fundamentally, the rupiah is not yet overvalued."
Foreign investors were undeterred by the global uncertainty tied to the US-Iran tension and were net buyers of 5.6 trillion rupiah ($407 million) of bonds from the secondary bond market on Thursday, he said.
Separately, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo noted “The gain in rupiah shows investor confidence in the government and Bank Indonesia policies. The central bank hasn’t seen any significant impact of the US-Iran conflict on the rupiah, but it will continue to monitor all global developments, including the signing of a trade deal between the US and China”.
In light of the above comments, the rupiah rallied hard and hit the highest levels seen since April 2018 vs. the US dollar at 13,744.5. At the press time, USD/IDR drops 0.60% to trade at 13,762.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.