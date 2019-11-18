Bank Indonesia to keep rates on-hold after four successive rate cuts - Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 24 analysts showed on Monday, most of them see Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, standing pat on its interest rate decision to assess the impact of the four consecutive rate cuts announced since July.

Key Findings:

“Twenty of 24 analysts in the poll predicted BI would keep the key rate unchanged this week at 5.00%.

Four forecast another 25-bp cut to bolster growth, which slid to the weakest in more than two years in the third quarter.

Analysts are divided over how long the current easing cycle will last, though most agree that it is nearing its end.”

Its worth noting that “BI has cut its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate by a total of 100 basis points (bps) in back-to-back meetings as "pre-emptive measures" to avoid a sharp downturn amid a global economic slowdown.”