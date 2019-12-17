Bank Indonesia to keep rate steady at 2019's last meeting – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 22 analysts showed on Tuesday, most of them see Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, keeping rates steady at its final meeting of the year this Thursday.

Key Findings:

“Twenty of 22 economists in the poll expected BI to hold the 7-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 5.00% on Thursday, where it has been since the last cut in October.

The rest predicted another cut of 25 bps.

Some analysts think BI is not done with its easing cycle.

BI officials have been signalling that BI will stay dovish next year. At a dinner with bankers last month, the governor said BI's policy will remain accommodative in 2020.”