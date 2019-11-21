Bank Indonesia: Rate pause, but RRR cut - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer their quick reaction to the Indonesian monetary policy decision announced earlier this Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“Bank Indonesia (BI) left its 7-day reverse repo rate at 5.00% today, after delivering a cut of 25bps each in its previous four meetings.
However, it lowered banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50bps in a move aimed at boosting liquidity and supporting growth.
While BI has signalled scope for further policy easing, today’s actions suggest the central bank is keen to use its policy space more cautiously now.
We maintain our view that the current easing cycle is nearing its end and continue to see just one more 25bp rate cut.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
XAU/USD is flirting with session lows
Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.