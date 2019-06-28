Bank Indonesia Deputy Gov: "Open" to cutting interest rates, IDR off the highs

Dody Budi Waluyo, Bank Indonesia (BI) Deputy Governor said on Friday, the Indonesian central bank is "open" to cutting interest rates, but it would decide on the timing based on risk assessment related to the rupiah exchange rate and inflation, Reuters reports.

Waluyo added a rate cut remains at the mercy of a resolution to the US-China trade dispute, saying peace between them "would reduce global uncertainty".

The Indonesian Rupiah is seen moving away from three-day highs of 14,100 reached against the greenback. The USD/IDR pair now trades near 14,130 region, almost unchanged on the day.