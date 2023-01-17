Goldman Sachs is expected to report EPS of $5.97 during Tuesday's premarket.

Morgan Stanley also announces Q4 before the bell on Tuesday.

PNC Financial reports Q4 results on Wednesday before the open.

Ally Financial is expected to see EPS fall by more than half.

The third week of January begins on a quiet note as the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in the US on Monday means a four-day week for the markets. Tuesday will then kicks things off with a continuation of last Friday's fourth quarter results for major banks. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both deliver results on Tuesday morning before the opening bell. Expect both investment banks to beat consensus in line with JPMorgan's (JPM) solid results from Friday.

Unlike JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs will probably be less conservative in its outlook for the year. Last week Goldman Sachs already cancelled its earlier prediction for recession in Europe in 2023. Beyond Monday, PNC Financial (PNC) reports on Wednesday, and Ally Financial (ALLY) will bring up the rear on Friday. All of these banks report before the trading sessions. All four banks should provide investors with a better understanding of how the economy is shaping up after a year of steady interest rate hikes. With last week's Consumer Price Index showing that inflation has continued to fall for six months, outside observers are beginning to think that 2023 will not be a lost year afterall.

Goldman Sachs earnings preview

Goldman has received a slew of lowered earnings per share (EPS) revisions over the past three months heading into its fourth quarter release. Wall Street consensus has dropped to $5.97 for GAAP EPS on $10.91 billion in revenue.

Goldman already announced as much as 3,200 layoffs last week. Much of these job cuts revolve around the investment banking division, but managment should also have more to say about the cuts to its consumer banking service unit called Marcus. UBS raised its price target on GS stock from $325 to $350, while Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $384 to $356. Goldman stock is currently trading at $374.

Morgan Stanley earnings preview

Wall Street consensus puts the GAAP EPS for Morgan Stanley's Q4 at $1.29 on $12.6 billion in revenue. The market will closely watch that revenue figure as Morgan Stanley has missed consensus three out of the past four quarters in terms of sales. In the third quarter back in October, Morgan Stanley missed the expected print by $383 million, not a small amount. UBS raised its price target from $90 to $98 last week and maintained its Buy rating.

PNC Financial earnings preview

A more conventional bank than its investment banking peers above, PNC Financial is expected to report GAAP EPS of $3.95 on $5.7 billion. Revisions have been largely mixed over the past three months but were more heavily felt on the downward side. UBS cut its price target from $190 to $176 last week and dowgraded PNC. Investors will hope that higher net interest gains made up for a slowdown in loan volume.

Ally Financial earnings preview

Wall Street expects Ally to report $0.88 per share on $2.06 billion. This is down from $2.02 per share on $2.2 billion in revenue during Q4 2021. The expected cutback in profitability is a result of the used car market, where Ally focuses its loan book. With much higher interest rates due to the Federal Reserve's hikes in 2022, demand for car loans diminished in the latter half of the year. Investors will be focused on management's outlook for the new year especially.

Piper Sandler upgraded Ally to Neutral last week after its said that margin pressure was now priced into the stock.

"In our view, these headwinds have been priced into the stock, which is now trading below its trough P/TBV and P/TLAC (tangible equity + reserves) multiples experienced over the past seven years," said Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker.