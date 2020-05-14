Bangladesh price butter and S&P 500 mysterious relationship, other trading shortcuts, may melt on your face

- Bangaladeshi butter prices and the S&P 500 are highly correlated, showed an old research paper.
- The serious authors clarified that correlation is not causation, yet the myth lives on.
- Traders looking for shortcuts are destined to see that butter melting.
A secret edge to beat markets – whether looking to heavenly bodies or to mysterious correlations – is a past time of traders looking for shortcuts. However, such mysteries are often bogus. If it ain't simple, it simply ain't there. While the math of economic models or trading correlations may become complicated when diving through the rabbit hole, it has to make some sense.
Moreover, zooming out to the basic assumption, it also has to have some correlation to down to earth developments and not to pie in the sky theories. Believing in something is may be good for spirituality and perhaps provide guidance in life, but it cannot be the base for a trading system.
Some legends just refuse to die. Such is the curious story of the world's No. 1 stock index and prices of butter on the other side of the world will just melt on the face.
S&P 500 and butter price
David Leinweber and Dave Krider, two researchers sharing almost exactly the same first name – another coincidence – released a paper that showed a 99% correlation between butter prices in Bangaladesh and the S&P 500.
The timeframe of that model is from 1981 to 1993 and it showed a 75% accuracy rate. Broadening the scope from Bangladeshi butter to American sheep productivity improved that correlation and including populations of the furry animals from both countries even improved that fit to 99%.
Leinweber, from the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory that studied at MIT, stressed that the purpose of his paper was to show how statistical tools can be used to manipulate market predictions.
That correlation was a coincidence and they published it as a laugh. Nevertheless, years later, they continue receiving inquiries over that paper.
