Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press following the bank's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points to 4% in February.

Key takeaways

"Significant and lingering fall in labour supply from 50-65 year olds weighs on UK economic potential."

"If wholesale energy prices remain at current levels, CPI could be nearly 1 percentage point higher in 3 years' time."

Asked if rates might have peaked, says "we have changed the language we used."

"Change in language reflects a turning in the corner but very early days."

"If risks emerge and we continue to get overshoots in wage data and services inflation, we will have to respond."

"If economy evolves in line with central forecast, we will need to re-evaluate."

