Bailey speech: We cannot say that interest rates have peaked

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) no-rate change decision at its December meeting, Governor Andrew Bailey is on the wires, noting that “we cannot say that interest rates have peaked.”
Additional quotes
There is more to do on bringing inflation down to target.
Markets form their own view.
It's really too early to start speculating about cutting rates.
We are more cautious than markets.
I see encouraging signs on inflation.
Not clear how increase in minimum wage will affect inflation.
Market reaction
GBP/USD is flirting with two-week highs near 1.2730 on the above comments, up 0.82% on the day.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.41%
|-0.80%
|-0.61%
|-0.72%
|-0.68%
|-0.37%
|-0.45%
|EUR
|0.43%
|-0.38%
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|-0.26%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.79%
|0.37%
|0.19%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.39%
|0.33%
|CAD
|0.61%
|0.19%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|0.21%
|0.15%
|AUD
|0.74%
|0.31%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.33%
|0.27%
|JPY
|0.68%
|0.29%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|0.33%
|0.25%
|NZD
|0.40%
|-0.04%
|-0.40%
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|-0.32%
|-0.08%
|CHF
|0.46%
|0.05%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Will ECB follow BoE's footsteps? Euro set to rock – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to keep policy rates steady following its December meeting. The Euro is primed for intense volatility, especially after the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish pause sent the Pound Sterling higher.
GBP/USD holds BoE-inspired rally near 1.2700
GBP/USD is consolidating gains near 1.2700, underpinned by the BoE policy announcements. The BoE left the key rate unchanged at 5.25% but said that rates are set to stay high for 'an extended period', offering no pivot. BoE Governor Bailey also disappointed the doves.
Gold price holds higher ground near $2,030 ahead of US data
Gold built on Wednesday's impressive rally and stabilized in positive territory near $2,030 on Thursday. Following the dovish Fed surprise, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum. US data eyed.
Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports.
Rally from surprise dovish Fed pivot reverberates through global markets
Risk appetite was on following the great monetary pivot, further dovish international central bank commentary in session. EU and US bond yields collapse after Fed decision.