Bailey speech: We cannot say that interest rates have peaked

By Dhwani Mehta
Following the Bank of England's (BoE) no-rate change decision at its December meeting, Governor Andrew Bailey is on the wires, noting that “we cannot say that interest rates have peaked.”

Additional quotes

There is more to do on bringing inflation down to target.

Markets form their own view.

It's really too early to start speculating about cutting rates.

We are more cautious than markets.

I see encouraging signs on inflation.

Not clear how increase in minimum wage will affect inflation.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is flirting with two-week highs near 1.2730 on the above comments, up 0.82% on the day.  

Pound Sterling price today

The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar.

  USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF
USD   -0.41% -0.80% -0.61% -0.72% -0.68% -0.37% -0.45%
EUR 0.43%   -0.38% -0.18% -0.31% -0.26% 0.05% -0.03%
GBP 0.79% 0.37%   0.19% 0.06% 0.06% 0.39% 0.33%
CAD 0.61% 0.19% -0.19%   -0.13% -0.10% 0.21% 0.15%
AUD 0.74% 0.31% -0.06% 0.13%   0.03% 0.33% 0.27%
JPY 0.68% 0.29% -0.07% 0.12% -0.02%   0.33% 0.25%
NZD 0.40% -0.04% -0.40% -0.22% -0.35% -0.32%   -0.08%
CHF 0.46% 0.05% -0.34% -0.14% -0.27% -0.24% 0.07%  

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

 

