Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press following the bank's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%.

Key takeaways

"Economic cost of war in Ukraine will not deflect BOE from setting rates to hit 2% target."

"Underlying nominal wage growth is expected to pick up further."

"Labour market may only loosen slowly in response to falling demand."

"Mix of high near-term inflation and weak activity is a challenging backdrop for monetary policy."

"No ifs or buts in our commitment to 2% inflation target."

"More forceful action was justified in August because there are some indications price pressure becoming more persistent and broader."

