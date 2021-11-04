Bailey speech: This period of higher inflation is likely to be temporary

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

"Unemployment is not expected to rise materially in the near term, but there is a high degree of uncertainty."

"MPC notes that CPI will be below 2% target at end of the forecast period, will probably fall a little further beyond that point."

"This period of higher inflation is likely to be temporary."

"I would caution against views on the scale of the increase in bank rate that would be likely to push inflation below target."

