Bailey speech: Outlook remains unusually uncertain for economy

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We will move to the future with multi-dimensional choices on what tools to use."

"The outlook remains unusually uncertain for the economy."

"If the outlook for inflation weakens, the MPC will take whatever action is necessary."

