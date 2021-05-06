Bailey speech: Not seeing rising costs for businesses appear in output prices

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

"Market rate forecast and constant rate forecast shows pretty small difference for inflation."

"We never validate a path of market rates."

"I would not over-interpret the difference between the two inflation forecasts."

"Key judgement is whether the rise in inflation this year will persist, we don't see that happening."

"There have been some straws in the wind in the past quarter of a slightly different nature for inflation."

"We are not seeing rising costs for businesses appear in output prices, we will need to watch this very carefully."

"We are keeping a very close watch on labour supply."

