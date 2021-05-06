Bailey speech: Not seeing rising costs for businesses appear in output prices

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.
Key quotes
"Market rate forecast and constant rate forecast shows pretty small difference for inflation."
"We never validate a path of market rates."
"I would not over-interpret the difference between the two inflation forecasts."
"Key judgement is whether the rise in inflation this year will persist, we don't see that happening."
"There have been some straws in the wind in the past quarter of a slightly different nature for inflation."
"We are not seeing rising costs for businesses appear in output prices, we will need to watch this very carefully."
"We are keeping a very close watch on labour supply."
About Andrew Bailey (via bankofengland.co.uk)
"Andrew Bailey previously held the role of Deputy Governor, Prudential Regulation and CEO of the PRA from 1 April 2013. While retaining his role as Executive Director of the Bank, Andrew joined the Financial Services Authority in April 2011 as Deputy Head of the Prudential Business Unit and Director of UK Banks and Building Societies. In July 2012, Andrew became Managing Director of the Prudential Business Unit, with responsibility for the prudential supervision of banks, investment banks and insurance companies. Andrew was appointed as a voting member of the interim Financial Policy Committee at its June 2012 meeting."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.