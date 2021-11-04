Bailey speech: Near-term uncertainties remain, especially on labour market

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"What happens to energy prices is clearly very uncertain, material risks around this assumption."

"Inflation hits target three calendar quarters earlier under alternative energy price scenario."

"Inflation framework recognises there will be occasions when inflation will depart from target due to shocks."

"Given lag between change in monetary policy and impact on inflation, BOE will always focus on the medium term."

"Near-term uncertainties remain, especially on labour market and persistence of domestic cost and price pressures."

