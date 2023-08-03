Bailey speech: Evidence is clear that higher bank rate is having an impact

Share:

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, comments on the policy outlook and responds to questions from the press following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% in August.

Key quotes

"Latest pay growth is materially above BoE's May forecast."

"Pay growth is notably stronger than standard models would suggest."

"Upside surprises on wage inflation suggest that it will take longer for second-round effects to fade."

"Evidence is clear that higher bank rate is having an impact."

"I will not judge what the path of BoE rates will be."

"More than one path for rates may deliver inflation back to target."

"We will judge what is most appropriate path for rates based on evidence."

