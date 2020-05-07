Bailey speech: Appropriate that BOE continues with aggressive pace of asset purchase programme for the moment

Speaking at the non-televised post-monetary policy press conference on Thursday, Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said it is appropriate that the BOE continues with the aggressive pace of asset purchase programme for the moment.

We have another MPC meeting before getting anywhere near completion of QE programme

Information about lifting of coronavirus lockdown will be material to discussion about QE in June.

We think UK job furlough scheme will smooth return of companies into action, important part of BOE’s judgment on economic scarring

No big differences between ECB, Fed and BOE on approaches to asset purchase programmes, we are not targeting the yield curve.

Evidence this week is that government-backed lending to small firms really is getting going.

We are not out of monetary policy tools, expect we will continue to come up with appropriate responses.