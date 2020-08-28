Bad news in the short-term is an opportunity to buy European equities – Natixis

The declines in the equity market are due to various bad news (health, economic, on companies). But the outlook for European equities is good, given the economic policies conducted, the real long-term interest rates that will become negative for a long time, companies' determination to restore their profitability, and one day the announcement of a medical solution for COVID. Investors should, therefore, take advantage of declines in European equities to buy, economists at Natixis apprise.
Key quotes
“There will be (late 2020, first half of 2021?) a medical solution to the pandemic (curative treatment, vaccine).”
“Eurozone countries' fiscal policy is going to remain expansionary and the ECB will continue to keep long-term interest rates very low. This will prevent relapse in euro-zone activity, as after the subprime crisis caused by the excessively rapid return to a restrictive fiscal policy and the lack of ECB intervention to stabilise government bond yields.”
“As the ECB keeps nominal long-term interest rates low, once inflation has normalised there will be negative real long-term interest rates for a long time, which is positive for equities.”
“After the COVID crisis, euro-zone companies will be able to rapidly restore their profitability, using the same method as after the subprime crisis which is (unfortunately) the skewing of income distribution against employees.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
