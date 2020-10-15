BAC Stock Price: Bank of America Corp crashes for three reasons, but buying opportunity eyed

- Bank of America Corp's shares has been falling due to poor earnings.
- Rising odds of a Democratic "blue wave" imply new bank regulation.
- US COVID-19 cases are rising, weighing on economic prospects.
- NYSE: BAC is holding above critical support, potentially providing a buying opportunity.
NYSE: BAC has closed Wednesday's trading session at $23.62, down over 5% after another slide on Tuesday. Why is Bank of America Corp on the back foot?
1) Weak earnings: Bank of America announced third-quarter results that failed to impress – $20.45 billion in total revenue, below $20.8 billion announced expected by Wall Street. Profits slid by around 16% to $4.9 billion, only marginally above estimates. Another metric that is of interest to those trading banks is net interest income – and this measure tumbled to $2.1 billion from $10.2 billion in the same period last year.
2) Bank regulation? Recent opinion polls are showing that Democrats have a chance to not only oust President Donald Trump but also take full control of Congress. Senator Elisabeth Warren and others may have a chance to tighten regulation on banks and potentially hinder BAC's profits.
While markets are bracing for generous stimulus as a result of such a "blue wave," it could deal a blow to banks.
3) US coronavirus cases: The world is focused on a nighttime curfew in Paris and restrictions in the UK, but COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Bank of America's home country. After infections and mortalities decreased in the south, colder temperatures in the mid-West and West are keeping people indoors and prompting a faster spread of the disease.
While no significant lockdowns are on the cards, consumers may shy away from going out and about, slowing the recovery. Banks are cyclical stocks that are vulnerable to the ebbs and flows in the economy.
BAC stock news
The upside for NYSE: BAC is technical. as long as shares do not fall below $23.26 – the lowest level in a month – the current slump would serve as a correction and would lead to a resumption of the rally. The recent high of $25.68 is the first target, and it is followed by the 52-week high of $35.72.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
