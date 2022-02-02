BABA Stock Price: Alibaba starts February off on the right foot for fourth consecutive gain

Chinese stock news was dominated by domestic EV makers on Tuesday, as Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported their January delivery numbers. All three companies saw a year over year increase, as XPeng and Li Auto more than doubled their numbers, while Nio saw a 34% year over year rise. The XPeng report is of most importance to AliBaba as the eCommerce giant owns a 14% stake in the EV maker.

After four consecutive positive days, investors might be feeling optimistic that AliBaba has turned a corner in its recovery from multi-year lows. Shares are still down by 50% over the past 52-weeks, but also up 5.7% so far in 2022. Even Wall Street analysts are buying into AliBaba’s recovery as several have recently reiterated their buy ratings for the stock. Is 2022 the year that AliBaba is able to right the ship? Or are we destined to see more regulatory crackdowns from the Chinese government? AliBaba investors are hoping for the former.

NYSE: BABA might be on the mend following one of its worst calendar years as a publicly traded company in 2021. Shares of AliBaba added 1.14% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at $127.22. The gain represented AliBaba’s fourth consecutive positive session, as China closes for the week due to the Lunar New Year holidays. All three major US indices climbed higher once again as the broader markets posted back to back impressive days and three straight sessions overall. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 continued to recover from a lackluster January by gaining 0.69% and 0.75% respectively, while the blue-chip Dow Jones led the way by adding 273 basis points.

