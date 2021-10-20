BABA Stock Price: Alibaba Group soars as it unveils details on entry into microchip market

- NYSE:BABA gained 6.10% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- AliBaba unveils details about its entry into the chip sector.
- AliBaba is on the shortlist of names to bail out Tsinghua.
NYSE:BABA saw one of its biggest single day jumps in the past few months on Tuesday as more evidence mounts that the mighty Chinese tech giant is creating a bottom. Shares of BABA surged by 6.10% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at $177.00. AliBaba has been under intense scrutiny for both shareholders and the Chinese government over the past few months, which is evidenced by the fact that the stock is down 22% year to date and 43% over the past 52 weeks. It has been a tough year for most Chinese ADRs, but it seems that the beaten down sector is finally finding some support after its several month downtrend.
The big catalyst for AliBaba on Tuesday was the official announcement that the company is entering the microchip market. AliBaba is going to be manufacturing its own ARM chip for cloud computing that will allow the firm to run its own cloud servers. It is a part of a broader narrative for China to get more involved in the global semiconductor industry, and as AliBaba continues to build up its own cloud services segment to go head to head with companies like Tencent, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
BABA stock analysis
In more chip related news, AliBaba has emerged as a favorite to bail out struggling Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua. At one time, Tsinghua was going to be the centerpiece of China’s role in the global semiconductor market, but the company has been a major disappointment, racking up over 100 billion Yuan in debt. With AliBaba getting into the microchip industry, it could be the savior that Tsinghua is looking for.
