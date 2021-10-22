BABA Stock Price: Alibaba Group inches higher as Singles Day Season kicks off with a bang

AliBaba’s cloud platform, also known as Aliyun, released an enterprise software solutions system for businesses. The platform is called Tingwu and offers an AI-powered meeting assistant, as well as a new version of its cloud computer. In the new digital age, next-generation businesses will be able to utilize Tingwu as a virtual business meeting assistant which can offer transcription and voice recognition, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to be a fully customizable enterprise solution.

AliBaba officially kicked off its Singles Day season, which is annually one of the biggest retail events of the year in China . It was even reported that the presales and traffic were so heavy that AliBaba’s eCommerce platform Taobao crashed for twenty minutes before being restored. Last year, the event brought in the equivalent of $75 billion USD, which puts it on par with American retail events like Black Friday. One of the hottest ticket items is paying for video streams of celebrities and exclusive performances by artists which was a top seller during Thursday’s site crash.

NYSE:BABA continued its strong performance as of late with another positive day on Thursday despite rising tensions in China regarding the Evergrande scandal. Shares of BABA gained 0.14% and closed the trading session at $177.42. Thursday saw another mixed day for the U.S. markets, as the Dow Jones slipped lower, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ continued to climb higher. Chinese ADRs were also mixed, with AliBaba, Nio (NYSE:NIO), Didi (NYSE:DIDI), and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) were higher while JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) were in the red.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.