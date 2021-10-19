BABA Stock Price: Alibaba Group dips to start the week as more regulatory changes are proposed

NYSE:BABA fell by 0.70% during Monday’s trading session.

AliBaba and Tencent could be hit by more regulatory changes from the CCP.

AliBaba is expected to announce that it is entering the chip race.

NYSE:BABA started the week on the backfoot once again as the Chinese eCommerce and internet giant continued to trade lower from Friday’s session. Shares of BABA fell by 0.70% on Monday and closed the trading day at $166.82. When will the nightmare end for AliBaba shareholders? While the past six months have been a bloodbath for AliBaba, the stock seems to have been forming a bottom over the past month. Shares are down nearly 30% over the past half a year, but are now up 10% during the last month of trading. This is illustrated by the fact that Baba is trading above its 50-day moving average and well below its 200-day moving average.

The nightmare could be continuing for AliBaba as the Chinese Government is debating a new set of regulatory changes for the eCommerce industry. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is contemplating new regulations that would permit other internet companies to have access and the ability to display previously private content on their own sites. This would work to break down the longstanding barriers of the internet giants like AliBaba and Tencent, and could have a ripple effect across internet companies in the U.S. as well.

Baba stock analysis

It is widely anticipated that AliBaba will be announcing that it is set to enter the hotly competitive chip industry and begin developing its own server chips in the near future. AliBaba is believed to be producing a five-nanometer chip which usually means that it will be making them in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). The announcement is believed to be taking place at the upcoming annual Aspara conference which runs later this week.