BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edges higher despite markets tumbling on Facebook earnings

NYSE:BABA was one of the few stocks that escaped the broader market pull back following the sell off in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday. Shares of BABA managed to gain 0.48% and closed the tumultuous session at $123.47. Investors were reminded on Thursday that we are still in the midst of an ongoing market correction as all three major indices tumbled, after three strong days to start the week. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 fell by 3.74% and 2.44% respectively, while the blue chip Dow Jones plummeted by 518 basis points during the session.

AliBaba rival Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered its quarterly earnings call after the closing bell on Thursday, and the eCommerce giant had a knockout quarter. While the company did miss slightly on total revenues, investors were encouraged by the growth in the Amazon Web Services segment of its business. It was a stark contrast from how the markets treated Meta Platforms on Wednesday, after the company had a similar miss to Amazon’s while also providing weaker guidance for the next quarter. Amazon was the last of the mega-cap tech stocks to report earnings this quarter. It has been a mixed bag so far for big tech, as ongoing macroeconomic factors as well as rising inflation have had an impact on the world’s most valuable companies.

As the world turns its focus to China for the 2022 Winter Olympic games, the geopolitical tensions between the US and China continue to cause uncertainty for stocks. On Thursday, it was reported that Russian President Vladamir Putin is in China looking for support amid tensions with the Ukraine. Any sort of military escalation could cause more volatility in the markets, so it is certainly a situation worth monitoring for investors.