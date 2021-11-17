BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edges higher ahead of its earnings call later this week

AliBaba is set to report its fiscal second quarter earnings report on Thursday, and early anticipation is a revenue figure of just below $32 billion USD. The tech and eCommerce conglomerate is coming off of a disappointing sales growth for its annual Singles Day event, and it remains to be seen how recent crackdowns from Chinese regulators will have an effect on the company’s top and bottom line.

Despite AliBaba’s ongoing stock struggles, the company still has more than its fair share of supporters. This holds especially true at the stock’s current valuations, as shares are trading at a bargain price to sales valuation of 3.8. In addition to numerous Wall Street analyst upgrades, one of the wealthiest funds in the world has added to its position in BABA stock. The Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund has tripled its U.S. stock position to a staggering value of $43.45 billion. AliBaba is among the stocks that the fund loaded up on in a group that also includes Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) and WalMart (NYSE:WMT).

NYSE:BABA rose higher on Tuesday alongside most Chinese ADRs as the sector continues to claw its way back from the major correction from earlier this year. On Tuesday, shares of BABA inched higher, gaining 1.13% and closing the session at $168.43. The stock is still trading below its key 200-day moving average, which shows a long-term downtrend in the stock. At the very least, shares of BABA have bounced higher from the 52-week low price of $138.43 but it still has some work to do if it hopes to return to its 52-week high price of $280.61.

