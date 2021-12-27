BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edged lower in Asian trading to close another volatile week

- NYSE:BABA has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of its shareholders.
- AliBaba edges lower in Hong Kong to close out the Christmas week.
- JD.Com inches higher in Hong Kong in the aftermath of the Tencent exit.
NYSE:BABA has had one of the worst years in recent memory for a mega-cap tech stock, and recent news hints that the pain may not be over for shareholders. Shares of AliBaba have fallen by 48% this year in what has been one of the more dramatic falls from grace for any company, but especially one as large and influential as AliBaba. Investors in both Hong Kong and the US have been relentless in selling off their shares, and with no end in sight to the ongoing regulatory crackdowns by the Chinese government, it is hard to say when the stock will actually find a bottom.
While the US markets were closed on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Hong Kong markets were still in action and Baba inched lower by 0.26% to close the week. It was yet another tumultuous week of trading for Baba, which saw another drop after the news of the Chinese government suspending its partnership with AliBaba’s cloud services segment over a software bug. It seems that the CCP still has AliBaba directly in its crosshairs, which does not bode well for the stock heading into the new year.
BABA forecast
In Hong Kong trading, one of AliBaba’s largest domestic rivals JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) edged higher on Friday. The movie comes a day after a stunning announcement by early investor Tencent, which reported that it would be selling off its stake in JD.Com to its shareholders. The stock tumbled on Thursday, but it bounced back on Friday as investors shrugged off the news and realized that it might not be as bad a
s first thought.
