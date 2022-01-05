BABA Stock Price: Alibaba dips as the Chinese Government issues new cybersecurity measures

At least one institution remains bullish on AliBaba at its depressed levels as Charlie Munger’s company the Daily Journal recently doubled its position in the struggling stock. Munger turned heads last year when the company initiated a position in AliBaba, and much criticism was made when the stock continued to fall throughout the year. Now, at its lowest price levels in years, Munger had doubled down on his initial investment with hopes of brighter days ahead in 2022.

Yet another roadblock for Chinese tech stocks came on Tuesday as the Chinese government announced another round of tightened cybersecurity measures will be hitting companies in mid-February. The latest regulations are intended to tighten data oversight for companies that deal with personal information. This will require tech companies with more than 1 million users to undergo additional security reviews before being able to list on overseas stock markets. This feels like a direct response to the conflict that the CCP had with ride-hailing company Didi (NYSE:DIDI) which will soon be delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

NYSE:BABA has carried its downward momentum from 2021 into 2022 as the stock continues to try and find a support level to stop the bleeding. Shares of BABA fell by 0.68% on Tuesday and closed the trading day at $119.56 . Tuesday brought a stark contrast to Monday’s trading session as growth stocks tumbled due to higher interest rates and surging cases of the Omicron variant. The NASDAQ plummeted by 1.33% while the S&P 500 traded mostly flat and inched lower by 0.06%. The Dow Jones led the way as investors cycled back to value stocks with the blue chip index jumping higher by 214 basis points in the highly divided market.

