BABA Stock Price: Alibaba dips as Singles Day sales growth drops to an all-time low

One of AliBaba’s chief rivals in China, Tencent (TCEHY) is making more moves in the tech space, even after it was hit with a series of regulatory crackdowns earlier this year. Tencent has approached TikTok founder ByteDance to create a content sharing partnership. TikTok, or as it is called in China Douyin received a request from Tencent to share its copyrighted content for Douyin users to view. The move from Tencent is in regulation with China’s desire for a more open internet in the country.

Singles Day is one of AliBaba’s largest retail events of the year, so many on Wall Street turn to its numbers to determine how AliBaba is behaving. Well, 2021 marked the slowest rate of year over year sales growth for the event in its history. Sales gained 8.5% year over year to hit $84.5 billion USD, from the over 290,000 different brands that were included in the event. Just last week, Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating for AliBaba and provided a price target of $252 for the stock.

NYSE:BABA entered the week of its third quarter earnings call on a sour note, as the stock closed the day flat. Shares of BABA dipped by 0.16% on Monday, and closed the session with a price of $166.54. AliBaba is still trading at depressed levels, and while the stock seems to have found somewhat of a bottom, it hasn’t meant that BABA is trending higher. The stock is trading sideways over the past month, falling by only a cumulative 0.17% during the past thirty days. In comparison, shares of BABA are still down 27% year to date and 35.5% over the past 52-weeks.

