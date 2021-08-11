BABA Stock News: Stock trades flat as national outrage continues

NYSE:BABA edged higher, adding 0.25% on Tuesday.

Another high ranking official at a Chinese tech company is in the news.

A major AliBaba investor is feeling the pinch from Chinese stocks.

NYSE:BABA managed to stop the bleeding on Tuesday, but traded flat for most of the session. Shares of BABA added 0.25% and closed the day at $195.73. It was a slow day for Chinese ADRs that trade on U.S. exchanges, with the exception being electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) which is set to report its second quarter earnings on Wednesday before the open. Other Chinese stocks like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) added 0.04%, PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) fell by 1.21%, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) fell by 0.59% on a relatively uneventful day.

A quiet day may be just what shareholders of BABA wanted after a sexual assault scandal from a high ranking manager rocked the country yesterday. On Tuesday, it was an executive from social media company Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) which was given the boot. What was the reason? PR Executive Mao Taotao was alleged to be receiving bribes although from who and for what reason were not disclosed. Weibo operates a social media platform similar to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and one of its largest investors is AliBaba with a stake in Weibo of upwards of 20%. Chinese companies like Weibo try to institute a zero-tolerance policy for bribes and fraudulent activities, especially as it is a major concern of U.S. investors in Chinese ADRs.

On Wednesday, Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank will report its second quarter earnings before the market opens. Softbank is a notably aggressive investor in Chinese companies with a greater than 20% stake in ride-hailing company Didi (NYSE:DIDI), and an even more impressive 25% stake in AliBaba. With all of these Chinese stocks beaten down right now, it will be interesting to see how Softbank’s quarter went, as shares are down considerably since previously reaching new highs in March of this year.