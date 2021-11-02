BABA Stock News and Forecast: Holding $170 is the key for Alibaba

- BABA stock closed above $170 on Monday.
- $172.40 is key to break in order to attempt a second run at $180.
- BABA will hold a toned-down Singles Day on November 11.
Alibaba's (BABA) Hong Kong listing rose 1.3% in the Asian session on Tuesday. This came after the US session took BABA up 3.2% to close at $170.17 on Monday. Staying above $170 is key to keeping BABA on a bullish path, but the e-commerce giant stock is down 1.9% to $166.95 in Tuesday's premarket at the time of writing.
BABA Stock News: Another fintech IPO in sight
Following Ant Group's scrapped IPO in November 2020, Alibaba had another IPO to look forward to. Its one-third stake in Ant gives shareholders a stake in India's Paytm since Ant owns almost 30% of the Indian fintech giant. That stake is about to become liquid when Paytm goes public later this month at a valuation many say is around $20 billion.
On Monday, Alibaba's Tmall Global announced the winners of its US small business contest who will be listed on the e-commerce site ahead of Tmall's Global Shopping Festival on November 11. Additionally, in light of Alibaba's newfound restraint that comes from the last year of scrutiny from the Chinese government, Alibaba's famous Singles Day will have a more subdued tone and less flashy show of avarice. The company said it is focusing on eco-friendly consumption and charity this year, and its top marketing officer told Reuters last week the company has been "shifting focus from pure GMV [gross merchandise value] growth to sustainable growth."
China's Q3 GDP figures showed the economy was growing at 4.9% last week, well below the 5.2% estimate.
This, of course, has not helped the e-commerce conglomerate's stock, which lost $400 billion in market capitalization, when BABA stock fell from a high of $319.26 in November 2020 to early October’s low of $138.43. BABA shares made it back briefly to the $180s this month but have shed some ground in recent weeks.
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$454 billion
|Price/Earnings
|19.7
|Price/Sales
|3.78
|Price/Book
|2.93
|Enterprise Value
|$402 billion
|Gross Margin
|38%
|Net Margin
|
19%
|52-week high
|$319.32
|52-week low
|$138.43
|Short Interest
|2.7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy 242.11
BABA Stock Chart: $172.40 is the next target
As FXStreet has reiterated for a while now, $170 is key for BABA price. $170 shows that the stock is in make, and possibly preparing to take on $180, which is the signal for bears to stampede back into the most maligned mega-cap of 2021.
$170.68, the high from October 11, is the immediate barrier to further gains. $172.40, however, is the goal. This high from October 27 showed itself to be a serious area of resistance. Closing above $172.40 will demonstrate that bulls are intent on rechallenging the region near $180 that holds the key to a resurgent BABA. The $180 mark has additional history of importance as it acted as staunch support back on July 27.
When bulls took a swing at $180 two weeks ago, they made it as high as $182.32 but failed to close above it three days in a row before giving into the past week's swing low. That attempt, however, solidified a higher high that has some market participants staring at BABA's stock chart once again.
One less positive data point is the Volume Moving Average (VMA) that dropped to 667,500 on Monday. This figure was consistently above 700,000 since the beginning of September but has fallen below that level for three sessions in a row since October 28.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also trending higher above 55, and the 21-day moving average provides support at $165.19.
BABA 1-day chart
The author of this article owns shares in BABA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid mixed EZ PMIs, Fed tension
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending the previous rebound amid cautious optimism and softer US Treasury yields as market impatiently await Wednesday's Fed decision. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, but reflected stretched supply chains.
GBP/USD: bounces off three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold eyes a pre-Fed bumpy ride to $1805
Gold price clings to the previous recovery gains below $1800. Falling shorter-duration yields offer support to gold price.
Polkadot price surges to new all-time high after parachain registration motion approved
Polkadot price reached a new all-time high of $51.49 on bullish sentiment as the blockchain recently revealed another positive development for the network.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed, ranked from strongest to weakest Premium
The Federal Reserve is set to taper its bond-buying scheme, and the reaction depends on the details. Commodity currencies are better positioned to better from a dovish decision. The yen and the euro are better positioned to weather a dollar surge, while the pound could freeze.