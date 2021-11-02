BABA Stock News and Forecast: Holding $170 is the key for Alibaba

BABA stock closed above $170 on Monday.

$172.40 is key to break in order to attempt a second run at $180.

BABA will hold a toned-down Singles Day on November 11.

Alibaba's (BABA) Hong Kong listing rose 1.3% in the Asian session on Tuesday. This came after the US session took BABA up 3.2% to close at $170.17 on Monday. Staying above $170 is key to keeping BABA on a bullish path, but the e-commerce giant stock is down 1.9% to $166.95 in Tuesday's premarket at the time of writing.

BABA Stock News: Another fintech IPO in sight

Following Ant Group's scrapped IPO in November 2020, Alibaba had another IPO to look forward to. Its one-third stake in Ant gives shareholders a stake in India's Paytm since Ant owns almost 30% of the Indian fintech giant. That stake is about to become liquid when Paytm goes public later this month at a valuation many say is around $20 billion.

On Monday, Alibaba's Tmall Global announced the winners of its US small business contest who will be listed on the e-commerce site ahead of Tmall's Global Shopping Festival on November 11. Additionally, in light of Alibaba's newfound restraint that comes from the last year of scrutiny from the Chinese government, Alibaba's famous Singles Day will have a more subdued tone and less flashy show of avarice. The company said it is focusing on eco-friendly consumption and charity this year, and its top marketing officer told Reuters last week the company has been "shifting focus from pure GMV [gross merchandise value] growth to sustainable growth."

China's Q3 GDP figures showed the economy was growing at 4.9% last week, well below the 5.2% estimate.

This, of course, has not helped the e-commerce conglomerate's stock, which lost $400 billion in market capitalization, when BABA stock fell from a high of $319.26 in November 2020 to early October’s low of $138.43. BABA shares made it back briefly to the $180s this month but have shed some ground in recent weeks.

BABA key statistics

Market Cap $454 billion Price/Earnings 19.7 Price/Sales 3.78 Price/Book 2.93 Enterprise Value $402 billion Gross Margin 38% Net Margin 19% 52-week high $319.32 52-week low $138.43 Short Interest 2.7% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy 242.11

BABA Stock Chart: $172.40 is the next target

As FXStreet has reiterated for a while now, $170 is key for BABA price. $170 shows that the stock is in make, and possibly preparing to take on $180, which is the signal for bears to stampede back into the most maligned mega-cap of 2021.

$170.68, the high from October 11, is the immediate barrier to further gains. $172.40, however, is the goal. This high from October 27 showed itself to be a serious area of resistance. Closing above $172.40 will demonstrate that bulls are intent on rechallenging the region near $180 that holds the key to a resurgent BABA. The $180 mark has additional history of importance as it acted as staunch support back on July 27.

When bulls took a swing at $180 two weeks ago, they made it as high as $182.32 but failed to close above it three days in a row before giving into the past week's swing low. That attempt, however, solidified a higher high that has some market participants staring at BABA's stock chart once again.

One less positive data point is the Volume Moving Average (VMA) that dropped to 667,500 on Monday. This figure was consistently above 700,000 since the beginning of September but has fallen below that level for three sessions in a row since October 28.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also trending higher above 55, and the 21-day moving average provides support at $165.19.

BABA 1-day chart

The author of this article owns shares in BABA.